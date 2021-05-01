$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $68.12 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

