$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

Shares of ON opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

