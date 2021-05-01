$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 1,317,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,247. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

