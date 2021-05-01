1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of FLWS stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.98. 2,316,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,199. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $503,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,581. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

