1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75 to $1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of approx +40% yr/yr or $2.086 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.1-800-FLOWERS.COM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

Shares of FLWS stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $39.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $436,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,987.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,516,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.