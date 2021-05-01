$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.99 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

CE stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $156.65. 773,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.36. Celanese has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Celanese by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Celanese by 103.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $19,956,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

