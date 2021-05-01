$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to post $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,877 shares of company stock worth $2,663,425. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 877,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after acquiring an additional 207,130 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

