10,470 Shares in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMTX opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

