$108.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce sales of $108.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.18 billion and the highest is $114.03 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $88.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $480.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.04 billion to $504.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $570.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.87 billion to $609.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.33.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,467.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,009,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3,199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

