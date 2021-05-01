11,277 Shares in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 687,543 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

