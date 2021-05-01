$115.19 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce $115.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.37 million and the highest is $118.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $94.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $477.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.15 million to $490.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $473.45 million, with estimates ranging from $444.62 million to $504.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $18,929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.05. 490,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

