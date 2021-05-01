$14.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post $14.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $65.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $70.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $101.53 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQNS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.65. 365,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $200.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.