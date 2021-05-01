17,079 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

