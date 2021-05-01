174,949 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $17,179,000.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $60.92 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

