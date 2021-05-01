1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Acquires £22,000 in Stock

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) insider Andrew Fabian purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,743.14).

Shares of SPA opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.08. 1Spatial Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 16.19 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.45 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.17 million and a PE ratio of -31.79.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of 1Spatial in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

1Spatial Company Profile

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

