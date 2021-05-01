$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 47.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 2,016,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

