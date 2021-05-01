$2.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce $2.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the lowest is $2.60. Dollar General reported earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average of $206.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $172.66 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

