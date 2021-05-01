$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.53. 1,330,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,724. DaVita has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

