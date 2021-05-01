$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. 2,939,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after buying an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 246,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,944,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.