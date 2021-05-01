$21.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post $21.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.59 billion and the highest is $22.27 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $87.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.45 billion to $89.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $89.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.33 billion to $93.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. 39,203,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,212,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

