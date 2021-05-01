$228.25 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post sales of $228.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.79 million and the highest is $241.71 million. Groupon posted sales of $374.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $960.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $949.99 million to $971.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $979.25 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%.

GRPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Groupon stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 759,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 2,995.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 148,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

