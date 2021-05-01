$23.30 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report sales of $23.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $19.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $118.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.60 million to $120.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.27 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $146.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XENT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

XENT opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The stock has a market cap of $722.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $26.98.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

