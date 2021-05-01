27,940 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWI opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

