2,820 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,167,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,675,000 after buying an additional 83,557 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 122.2% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 155,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

EW opened at $95.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

