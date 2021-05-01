$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to post $3.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

