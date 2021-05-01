$30.95 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to report sales of $30.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $32.26 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $35.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $127.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.90 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $132.46 million, with estimates ranging from $125.50 million to $139.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 147,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,489. The company has a market capitalization of $642.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

