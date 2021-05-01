$302.75 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report $302.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.50 million and the highest is $309.00 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $184.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 764,969 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 220.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,694. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.79 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

