3,025 Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gentherm by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $71.20 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.