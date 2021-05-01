$314.41 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to report $314.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.55 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $19.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,542.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,878. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.