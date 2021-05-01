318,796 Shares in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Purchased by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 318,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

LSEA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 31,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,523. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSEA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

