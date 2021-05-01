$32.55 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce sales of $32.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.75 million. DHI Group reported sales of $36.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $134.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.35 million to $134.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $144.46 million, with estimates ranging from $143.01 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

DHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 184,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

