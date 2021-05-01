$34.69 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post sales of $34.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $137.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.24 million to $141.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.96 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LTC Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 452,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.