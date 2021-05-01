$34.69 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post sales of $34.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $137.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.24 million to $141.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.96 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LTC Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. 452,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

