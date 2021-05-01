34,337 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

