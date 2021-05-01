36,265 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

