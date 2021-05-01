$390,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post $390,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Leap Therapeutics reported sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $7.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

