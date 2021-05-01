$4.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report $4.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.99 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.18 billion to $20.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

NYSE:LEA traded down $5.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,829. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average of $160.11. Lear has a 12 month low of $87.76 and a 12 month high of $196.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

