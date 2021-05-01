$40.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report sales of $40.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.35 billion and the highest is $40.79 billion. Cigna posted sales of $38.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $165.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.29 billion to $166.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.21 billion to $176.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

CI traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.01. 1,428,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $256.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

