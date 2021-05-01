4,055 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $1,318,573. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

