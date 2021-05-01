$435.95 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce $435.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.90 million and the highest is $457.56 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $429.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

Shares of BMRN traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.92. 1,445,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,004. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at $24,793,591.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,074. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

