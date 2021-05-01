4,421 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

