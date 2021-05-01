4,438 Shares in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,443,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 792,878 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 622,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 462,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares during the period.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGLB opened at $67.57 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $74.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.