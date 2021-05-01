5,120 Shares in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

IBOC stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

