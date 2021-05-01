$52.82 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post $52.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.94 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $220.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $229.52 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $246.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXRT. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.16. 105,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,523,000 after buying an additional 164,367 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after buying an additional 66,878 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.