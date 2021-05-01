5,490 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $224,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In related news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

