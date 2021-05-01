560 Shares in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

PTSI opened at $57.92 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.59 million, a PE ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

