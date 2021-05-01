$571.69 Million in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce sales of $571.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $587.00 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $442.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ELY. Raymond James upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

ELY stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.95. 1,226,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,697. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.