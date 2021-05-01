$68.90 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post $68.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $65.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $269.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $273.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $265.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.70 million to $268.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

BY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 66,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $876.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

