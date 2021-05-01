$7.26 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post $7.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.59 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $32.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.89 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 270,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.