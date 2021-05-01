715 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of AY stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

