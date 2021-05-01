$8.22 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report $8.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $8.56 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $36.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.67 million to $37.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $66.92 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $78.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.91. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

